Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Nagaland on February 24 where he will address a rally in Dimapur ahead of the Assembly polls.

As per reports, the Prime Minister will address a public rally in order to boost the party campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Besides this, PM Modi will also address several campaign events of the ruling BJP-NDPP in the state.

Both BJP and NDPP had resolved to continue with their alliance in the upcoming state polls and as part of the seat-sharing agreement reached between the allies, BJP is contesting from 20 Assembly seats, while the NDPP will contest the remaining 40 seats.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Nagaland on February 20 and participate in a mega road show in Dimapur.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla claimed that the people of Nagaland have “accepted” the BJP, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton.

The Minority Affairs minister said this was proved by the huge gatherings during his election campaign meetings, along with Patton and BJP national spokesperson and in charge of Nagaland Nalin Kohli.

“We have done many development works in Nagaland and many more are yet to be done,” he said on February 15.

Barla also dismissed reports that the BJP is anti-Christian as rumours spread by opposition parties and added, ''We have to be united without which there can be no development”.

Earlier, the BJP spokesperson had Kohli clarified that there was no confusion about the BJP-NDPP alliance in the state.

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