One person was killed after a policeman opened fire following violence that broke out in Nagaland's Noklak.

As per reports, the violence took place around 12-1:00 am on February 27 near the DC gate in Noklak.

The reports further claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had demanded a re-poll in a polling station 'A' and submitted a complaint letter to Noklak DC on February 27.

Later, when the demand for a re-poll was denied, protestors took to the streets last night and after the situation turned volatile, the police resorted to firing following which the person died.

Meanwhile, the repolling is being held in Nagland's New Colony polling station in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis constituency, Jaboka Village in Tizit constituency, and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu constituency, an official said.

As per the official, the repolling began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

The development comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced repolling in four polling stations out of the 2,291 polling stations across the state that went to polls on February 27.

However, the ECI officials in the state didn't give any reasons for the repolling in the four polling stations.

Also read: Nagaland: Repolling underway in four polling stations in state