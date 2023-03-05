Post-poll violence continues unabated in Nagaland even after the declaration of the poll results on March 2. In the latest development, 10 houses were burnt down by alleged supporters of Congress party in Nagaland’s Mon district on March 4.



BJP leaders have alleged that supporters of Congress candidate Thomas Konyak were behind the incident of arson were miscreants set 10 houses on fire on March 4.



It may be mentioned that BJP’s P Paiwang Konyak had emerged victorious from the Tizit area under Mon district by defeating his nearest rival T Thomas Konyak of the Congress by a margin of over 4603 votes.

On February 21, prohibitory orders were issued in tizit town under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in advance of the Assembly election. After a fire that broke out in the town on February 20, the Deputy Commissioner, Mon, put the restriction into effect.

As per the order, "information from Tizit sub-division that certain group of people are not only disturbing the law-and-order situation in and around Tizit Town area but also hampering the ongoing process of General Election in a free and fair manner, thereby causing likelihood of breach of public peace and tranquility in and around Tizit town area" necessitated the issuance of the order, which was cited as the reason for the decision.



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