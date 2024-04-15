Ahead of the General and State Assembly Election 2024 in Sikkim, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) alleging a breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a recent political event.

The complaint, addressed to the station head of Gangtok's AF Police Station, details the incident that occurred at Mannan Kendra in Gangtok, where students were reportedly invited to participate in a political campaign organized by the SKM. According to the letter, the students were left unattended by the organizers until as late as 12:30 am.

Dinesh Chandra Nepal, along with associates Niren Bhandar and Lalit Pokhrel Sharma, reached the venue and verified the situation. They informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the matter and demanded clarification regarding the students' claims for compensation.

The SKM's Student Wing President, Chopel Sherpa, and Tshering Wangchuk, along with their team, intervened and assured the safety and security of the students in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gangtok.

The BJP, in its letter, holds the SKM responsible for any untoward incidents that may occur to the students stating their role in safeguarding the future of the state and the nation.

The complaint insists on strict actions based on evidence gathered during vigilance, including the cancellation of registrations and nominations if guilt is proven.

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