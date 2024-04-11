In an address at the election campaign Vijay Bhava: Jan Sabha for Barfung, Rangang - Yangang, Timi Namphing and Tumin Lingee constituencies, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took a direct jab at former football icon and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidate, Bhaichung Bhutia.

Addressing the gathering, Tamang said, "Bhaichung Bhutia is a football icon, and we respect him for that. However, he should concentrate on football rather than politics since he has hardly won any elections."

Tamang stated SKM's commitment to promoting young and energetic candidates. He highlighted the nomination of Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia as SKM's candidate for the Barfung (BL) constituency pitting him against Bhaichung Bhutia.

"Bhaichung Bhutia has not won a single election in Sikkim. Even in Siliguri, he contested and lost. When he was the Indian football captain, how many Sikkim youths did he help reach the national level in football? Instead of empowering youths in sports, he brings 'Dalle Khursani' red round chillies," Tamang said.

Tamang also criticized SDF's track record, citing the party's failure to complete a stadium during its tenure. He contrasted this with SKM's efforts, stating, "When we came to power in 2019, we constructed and built that stadium for sports lovers in Sikkim, investing crores of rupees."

Despite Bhutia's verbal attacks, Tamang remained undeterred, stating, "No matter how much he scolds me, it will never affect me. I will take it as a blessing."

The chief minister urged young party workers to dedicate themselves to the cause, reaffirming SKM's commitment to nurturing future leaders within the state.