The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has claimed that youths from SDF vandalised the private alto vehicle of SKM member and Zilla Panchayat KD Kafle, a resident of Neya Brum.

The vehicle bears the number plate SK 01 PA 0351. The incident reportedly occurred last night, and an FIR has been lodged at the Yangang Police Station.

Eyewitnesses have identified the SDF youths involved in the incident and have demanded strict action from law enforcement.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

Also read: Assam: Ferry services between Guwahati-North Guwahati restricted due to rising water level