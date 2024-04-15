Sikkim witnessed yet another incident of poll-related violence as miscreants targeted a vehicle affiliated with SDF Syari Constituency candidate Tenzing Norbu Lamtha. The incident, which occurred last evening, resulted in injuries to a party worker.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the vehicle, deployed for official campaign activities by SDF party workers in Syari fell victim to vandalism. The attack has intensified tensions surrounding the ongoing electoral campaign.

In the wake of tensions fueled by political violence and alleged monetary inducements, the Citizen Action Party (CAP) Sikkim has raised its voice in staunch opposition calling for decisive action to uphold the integrity of the electoral process in the state.

During a press conference held on April 11, LP Kafley, Chairman of CAP Sikkim's election campaigning committee expressed deep concern over the surge in instances of political violence despite the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. Kafley highlighted reports of violence emerging from various parts of the state, alongside allegations of money distribution by political entities in a bid to sway voters. Additionally, incidents of cash seizures at checkpoints have further fueled apprehensions about the misuse of financial resources to influence the election outcome.

Addressing the media, Kafley stated the imperative for swift and resolute intervention by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Sikkim to curb the rising tide of poll-related violence and the unlawful use of monetary incentives during the campaigning period. The CAP Sikkim leader stressed the need for strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct to prevent electoral malpractice and ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

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