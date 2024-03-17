In preparation for the upcoming Sikkim State Assembly elections, officials have identified 78 critical booths. Among them, Thegu polling booth, situated near the Indo-China border, stands as the highest altitude venue.

In a press conference held in Gangtok, D. Anandan, the Chief Election Commissioner of Sikkim, laid out an array of strategies aimed at ensuring fairness and transparency in the upcoming Sikkim State Assembly elections slated for 2024.

In his address, Anandan stated the imperative of responsible spending among candidates. Recognizing the propensity for excessive expenditure in election campaigns, he advocated for stringent cost-cutting measures and uniformity in rates quoted by candidates to curb extravagance and foster a level playing field.

Security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other electoral materials emerged as a paramount concern addressed by Anandan. Detailing a three-tier security system involving Central Armed Police Force personnel alongside state police authorities, Anandan sought to instill confidence in voters regarding the integrity of the electoral infrastructure.

Eligibility criteria for postal ballots, including provisions for voters on election duty, service voters and individuals above 85 years of age or with disabilities, were elucidated by Anandan. Notably, the introduction of optional home voting facilities aims to facilitate the participation of eligible voters unable to visit polling stations.

To enhance transparency and oversight, Anandan announced the deployment of general, police, and expenditure observers, leveraging technological advancements for streamlined candidate permissions and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Moreover, facilitation centers will be established to aid in the seamless casting of postal ballots, alongside extensive voter awareness initiatives to ensure citizens are well-informed about the electoral process.

Addressing concerns surrounding law and order, Anandan assured robust security arrangements across critical and vulnerable polling stations reaffirming the Election Commission's commitment to upholding democratic values.

Meanwhile, in a recent development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a change in the date of counting of votes for the Sikkim Assembly elections from June 4 to June 2. This modification aligns with constitutional obligations under Article 324, Article 172(1) of the Constitution of India, and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, mandating the completion of elections before the expiration of assembly terms.