Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, on March 16, announced that a total of 96.8 crore voters are expected to cast their votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a press conference, he also revealed the dates of the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls for four states. Kumar stated that 10.5 lakh polling stations will be set up, and 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the elections in the world's largest democracy.

Kumar announced that of the total voters in India, about 49.7 crore are male and 47.1 crore are female. He also revealed that the country has 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters fall in the age group of 20-29 years.

Additionally, he stated that 88.4 lakh voters belong to the PwD category, 2.18 lakh are centenarians, and 48,000 are transgender individuals.

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