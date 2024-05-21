Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi announced on Tuesday, May 21 that the INDIA bloc, upon forming the government after June 4, will launch an investigation into the Electoral Bond scam. She claimed that this probe would not only target BJP leaders but also involve Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax (IT) officers, who she alleged were complicit.

During a press conference, Atishi stated, "I want to clearly tell the BJP that your end is near. The people of the country have made up their minds. After June 4, when the INDIA bloc forms the government, the country's biggest Electoral Bond scam will be investigated. BJP leaders as well as ED, CBI, and IT officers involved in this scam will go to jail."

Addressing the recent Delhi High Court decision to deny bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Atishi expressed her disagreement, framing the liquor scam accusations as a politically motivated conspiracy by the BJP.

"We respect the High Court but respectfully disagree with this decision. The so-called liquor scam is a political conspiracy by the BJP, devised when they could not defeat AAP electorally, using ED and CBI as tools," she said.

Atishi emphasized the extensive and prolonged nature of the investigation, highlighting that despite more than two years of scrutiny, involving over 500 ED and CBI officers, over a thousand raids, and eight charge sheets, no financial wrongdoing had been proven against any AAP leader. "What kind of scam is this?" she questioned.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail petitions of Manish Sisodia, AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, in connection with the liquor policy cases.

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