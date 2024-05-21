Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev clarified the distinction between alliance and seat sharing within the INDIA Alliance, highlighting the strategic decisions made in Bengal to counter the BJP's influence.

Speaking on Tuesday, Dev explained, "There is a difference between alliance and seat sharing. Seat sharing with TMC occurred neither in Assam nor in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is contesting on 42 seats in Bengal. Had she not done that, BJP's seats would have increased there. If we had given 15 seats to Congress in Bengal, BJP would have won 90% of those seats."

Dev emphasized that Mamata Banerjee's decision to contest the maximum number of seats in Bengal significantly enhances the chances of BJP's defeat. "This entire election depends on numbers. Those who have more seats will form the government. So, if the INDIA Alliance wants to secure more seats in Bengal, there is only one way to ensure that - Mamata Banerjee (TMC) contesting on 42 seats."

Addressing the seat allocation in Uttar Pradesh, Dev acknowledged TMC's limited presence in the state, expressing gratitude for being allocated one seat. "We needed seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh because we know that TMC is a new party here. So, we express gratitude that we were given one seat here."

Dev also aimed to dispel the notion that Mamata Banerjee is not supportive of the alliance, pointing to the collaboration in Bhadohi as evidence of TMC's commitment. "This is a big message to people who say that Mamata Banerjee is not a part of the alliance - look at Bhadohi, we were always with the alliance and we will continue to be with the alliance," she affirmed.

Also read: Manipur Police rejects claim of Assam Rifles rescuing Meira Paibis