With the announcement of the seven-phase poll dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, preparations for India’s “celebration of democracy” are in full swing, as stated by the Election Commission. Among the notable developments is the introduction of the 'vote-from-home' facility, marking the first time in the history of Lok Sabha elections that such an initiative has been extended to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens aged 85 and above. This pioneering move aims to make the electoral process more inclusive and accessible, potentially impacting over 85 lakh senior citizens and 88.4 lakh persons with disabilities across the nation.

However, challenges such as awareness gaps and procedural intricacies, particularly related to in-person form submissions, need to be addressed to ensure the seamless implementation of the scheme.

Understanding Home Voting: Who is Eligible and How to Apply

Home voting, a method wherein Election Commission officials visit the homes of eligible voters to facilitate their participation in the electoral process, is set to be employed during the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram. Eligibility for home voting extends to individuals above 80 years of age, those employed in essential services, persons with disabilities, and individuals affected by COVID-19. To avail of this facility, eligible voters must submit Form 12-D to the returning officer of their respective constituencies within five days of the election notification.

Anticipated Impact and State-wise Distribution

The forthcoming elections across the five states are expected to benefit approximately 42 lakh voters through the home voting facility. Among them, 17.34 lakh belong to the persons with disabilities category, while 24.7 lakh are above 80 years of age. Notably, the demographic diversity extends to include around 32,410 centenarian voters across these states.

Conducting Home Voting: Ensuring Transparency

Upon acceptance of the application, a polling team comprising two Election Commission officials will visit the homes of eligible voters, facilitating the casting of votes through postal ballots. Transparency is upheld through the sharing of the list of voters opting for home voting with candidates contesting in the respective constituencies.

As India gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, the introduction of the vote-from-home facility marks a significant stride towards fostering inclusivity and ensuring that every eligible citizen can participate in the electoral process without barriers.