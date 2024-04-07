As the campaign season in Arunachal Pradesh reaches its zenith, the National Peoples Party (NPP) candidates are intensifying their efforts to secure victory in their respective constituencies. In the scenic enclave of Upper Subansiri along the China border, the spotlight falls on Daporijo, where support rallies behind NPP contender Dikto Yekar.

Dikto Yekar, a seasoned politician with two terms as a former MLA, emerges as the NPP's beacon of hope for Daporijo constituency. Amidst the rugged terrain and the vibrant culture of the region, Yekar's campaign gains momentum as hundreds of supporters, encompassing both men and women, rally behind him, contributing essential provisions and the revered local symbol, the mithun, to bolster his candidacy.

At the heart of the electoral battle lies the incumbent challenge posed by sitting MLA Er Taniya Soki of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yekar, undeterred by the formidable opposition, passionately articulates his vision for Daporijo's future. He accentuates his past accomplishments, citing his tenure's achievements before 2019, while lamenting the sluggish pace of development in Daporijo compared to other district headquarters in Arunachal Pradesh.