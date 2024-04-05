The National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya has refuted any association with a vehicle seized with cash worth Rs 1 crore in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The incident took place on April 4, 2024, during the visit of NPP National President, Conrad K. Sangma, to Longding, Arunachal Pradesh, for campaigning.

An allegation surfaced regarding a vehicle trailing Sangma's convoy being involved in the cash recovery incident, implicating NPP.

However, the party has firmly denied any involvement.



Also Read: Arunachal assembly election 2024: Longding police seizes Rs 1 crore from vehicle following Meghalaya CM's convoy

In a press statement, the NPP stated that the said vehicle was not part of their convoy, a fact officially certified by the SP of the Longding area.

The party also mentioned that their convoy, including Sangma's vehicle, had undergone standard security checks as per election code of conduct protocols, with no irregularities found.

The checking was done by the FST, SST and police at Kanubari check gate, and included the vehicles of the National President, National General Secretary, and the team accompanying Sangma.

The party claimed to be unaware of the incident until it was reported in the media, calling any attempt to link the incident with their National President baseless and without merit.