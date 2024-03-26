Dasanglu Pul, wife of the late former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Kalikho Pul, and current MLA from Hayuliang assembly constituency of Anjaw district, bordering China and Myanmar, has filed her nomination at the District Collector's office in district headquarters Hawai.

She is contesting as a BJP candidate from Hayuliang Assembly constituency. Pul has been serving as an MLA since 2016, after the demise of her husband.



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Prior to filing her nomination, she paid homage to the memory statue of her late husband and sought blessings.

She has expressed her commitment to continue working for the development and prosperity of Anjaw.