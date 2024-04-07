In a move ahead of the General Election 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh chapter has announced the expulsion of seven members, including three Zilla Parishad Chairpersons (ZPCs) and four Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) citing their involvement in anti-party activities.

The list of expelled members, released by the State Office, includes:

- Smt. Likha Sangchhore - ZPC, Keyi Panyor & L/ Subansiri

- Shri Nilly Likha Tabo - ZPM, Pistana

- Smt. Khoda Dipung - ZPM, Upper Yachuli

- Smt. Gem Aiti - ZPM, Yazali

- Ms. Chathong Lowang - ZPC, Tirap

- Shri Tediap Hallang - ZPM, Bari Bisap

- Smt. Rinchin Zomba - ZPC, West Kameng

Tarh Tarak, the State President In-charge cum Chairman of the State Disciplinary Action Committee of BJP Arunachal Pradesh, addressed the media regarding the expulsion. He stated that the expelled members were found to be engaging in activities contrary to the interests of the party, particularly campaigning against the officially nominated BJP candidates for the upcoming General Election.

Prior to the expulsion, the members were issued show cause notices, providing them with an opportunity to explain their actions. However, many of them failed to provide any satisfactory explanation, while others submitted explanations deemed unjustified and unsatisfactory by the State Disciplinary Action Committee (SDAC).

As a result of the SDAC's findings, it has been recommended that all concerned members be expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party for a period of six years from the date of the expulsion order. Furthermore, any roles, responsibilities, or memberships held by the expelled members within the party have been immediately terminated.