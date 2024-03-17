The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party has constituted a Parliamentary Committee for the ensuing Sikkim Assembly elections and 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang led SKM party has formed the 9 member committee which includes Kunga Nima Lepcha, Arun Kumar Upreti, Sonam Lama, Bedu Singh Panth, Bhoj Raj Rai, Ran Bahadur Subba, Tila Devi Gurung and Devi Maya Pradhan.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the general election to the state legislative assembly of Sikkim, slated for April 19, 2024.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took a moment to reflect on the accomplishments and express gratitude towards those who have been integral to the journey of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)-led government over the past five years.

Addressing the people of Sikkim, Chief Minister Tamang acknowledged the trust and support bestowed upon his government crediting it for the remarkable progress achieved during their tenure. He extended appreciation to various stakeholders, including the Governor, Cabinet Colleagues, MLAs, MPs, Advisors, Chairpersons, and numerous other dignitaries.

Recognizing the collective efforts that have driven governance in Sikkim, Tamang lauded the contributions of government officials, stakeholders, NGOs, societies, clubs, and various organizations. He stated their commitment, professionalism and collaborative spirit, which have been instrumental in delivering transformative results for the state.

Also read: Sikkim CM expresses gratitude as state elections date announced