In a significant political development in Arunachal Pradesh, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, sitting MLA of BJP from Kalaktang constituency has switched his allegiance to the National People's Party (NPP) following the denial of a party ticket.

The BJP leadership's decision not to grant the ticket reportedly led to the MLA's move.

This could potentially alter the political dynamics in the state ahead of the upcoming elections.



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As per reports, the former BJP leader joined the party today at the party office in Itanagar this morning in the presence of party-working President P Bage and other leaders.

Earlier Dorjee Wangdi Kharma alleged that Chief Minister Pema Khandu of playing the nepotism card by favouring his own family members to gain party ticket.

This comes after Kharma reportedly accused Chief Minister Khandu of allegedly practising nepotism while giving the party ticket for the Kalaktang Assembly constituency to Tseten Chombay Kee, who according to Kharma is Khandu’s cousin.