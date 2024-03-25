Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has given the green light for the nomination of Tarh Johny as the party's candidate for the impending Legislative Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh.

Johny will represent the party from the 18 – Palin–ST Assembly constituency, stepping in for the previously announced candidate, Takam Pario.

This comes days after, the previously announced Congress candidate from the Palin assembly constituency and senior leader of the party, Takam Pario, joined the BJP.

Pario had been named as the Congress candidate in the first list issued by the AICC. His decision to join the BJP shocked the Congress party and many others in the state. He was seen as one of the party’s strongest candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.



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He joined the BJP in the presence of his long-time political rival and present MLA of Palin, Balo Raja.

Talking to the media, Pario said that his decision to join the BJP was made in the interest of his area.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Pema Khandu in the state, the development is picking pace. I am joining to strengthen their hands,” said Pario.

Further, he stated that his decision to join the saffron party and extend support to Balo Raja, who is the BJP candidate from Palin assembly constituency, “is kind of returning the favour to the sitting MLA.”