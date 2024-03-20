The Working Committee of the Naga People's Front has received an application from Happa Taidong, who is seeking the party's ticket for the forthcoming Assembly Election in Arunachal Pradesh.

The committee is set to further evaluate the party's stance before issuing the ticket.

It is to be mentioned here that the Working Committee (WC) meeting of the Naga People's Front was held on 20th March 2024 at the NPF Central Office, Kohima and the following resolutions were unanimously adopted:



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The Working Committee also resolved to issue the Party Ticket for the II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency to Kachui Timothy Zimik, IRS (Retired) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.