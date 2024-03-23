Arunachal: NPP releases its list for candidates for Assembly election
At least 30 names have been finalized by the State Election Committee as candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Central Election Committee of the National People's Party (NPP), New Delhi, held its meeting on 20th March 2024 in Guwahati, under the Chairmanship of James PK Sangma, Chairman of the Central Election Committee/National General Secretary (Org), along with Paknga Bage, Chairman of the State Election Committee, and Tapi Sorang, Member of the Central Election Committee, Arunachal Pradesh, and the following names, proposed by the State Election Committee, have been finalized as candidates after consultation with the National President in the State of Arunachal Pradesh for the ensuing 11h General Legislative Assembly Election in 2024.
Also Read: Arunachal: NPP to contest 30 out of 60 seats in assembly elections, extends support to BJP
Here is the list:
|Name of Assembly Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Tawang
|Namge Tsering
|Dirang
|Yashi Sewang
|Kalaktang
|Dorjee Wangdi Karma
|Thrizino-Burgaon
|Tenzing Glow
|Bomdila
|Japu Deru
|Bameng
|Ramjo Pordung
|Seppa West
|Tani Loffa
|Itanagar
|Tai Tadap
|Palin
|Mayu Taring
|Koloriang
|Nangram Tagung
|Taliha
|Yorter Kamda
|Daporijo
|Dikto Yekar
|Raga
|Er. Ajay Murtem
|Dumporijo
|Tabe Domi
|Liromoba
|Pesi Jilen
|Likabali
|Yumjum Taipodia
|Basar
|Gokar Basar
|Along East
|Nyamo Ete
|Rumgong
|Er. Taja Bonung
|Pangin
|Tamo Taggu
|Pasighat-East
|Tapi Darang
|Mariyang-Geku
|Oni Panyang
|Tezu
|Karikho Kri
|Changlang South
|Timpu Ngemu
|Changlang-North
|Dihom Kitnya
|Khonsa-East
|Nokju Wanghop
|Kanubari
|Panjam Wangsa
|Longding- Pumao
|Thangwang Wangham
|Pongchau-Wakka
|Gangdiap Gangsa
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