The Central Election Committee of the National People's Party (NPP), New Delhi, held its meeting on 20th March 2024 in Guwahati, under the Chairmanship of James PK Sangma, Chairman of the Central Election Committee/National General Secretary (Org), along with Paknga Bage, Chairman of the State Election Committee, and Tapi Sorang, Member of the Central Election Committee, Arunachal Pradesh, and the following names, proposed by the State Election Committee, have been finalized as candidates after consultation with the National President in the State of Arunachal Pradesh for the ensuing 11h General Legislative Assembly Election in 2024.



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Here is the list: