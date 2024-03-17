Techi Kaso, the incumbent MLA of the 13th Itanagar Assembly constituency, is gearing up for a historic fourth term in office, expressing confidence amidst speculation of anti-incumbency. Kaso, who has traversed a diverse political journey from NCP to INC to JDU before finding his footing in the BJP aims to secure yet another victory in the upcoming elections.

His political trajectory took a significant turn on August 25, 2022, when the JDU MLA made a pivotal decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with JDU IMC corporators in New Delhi, in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda and Arunachal CM Pema Khandu. This move marked a strategic shift for Kaso, who had previously won elections under different party banners.

Reflecting on his journey and prospects, Kaso shared insights into his vision for Itanagar's development. Emphasizing his commitment to inclusive governance, he stated, "There is pro-incumbency as Itanagar has transformed in every aspect under my 15-year tenure." Kaso highlighted his efforts to transcend religious, caste, and creed barriers, focusing instead on holistic development for all residents, irrespective of their background.

Throughout his tenure, Kaso asserted his dedication to enhancing infrastructure, healthcare, and civic amenities in Itanagar. From the construction of concrete roads in colonies to bolstering school infrastructure and ensuring access to essential services like water and electricity, Kaso positioned himself as a leader dedicated to the welfare of Itanagar's diverse populace.

Addressing concerns of anti-incumbency, Kaso pointed to his track record of service and vowed to prioritize education if re-elected. "I promise to upgrade schools, with education sector receiving 80% of funds in my administration," he said.