Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused the Congress party of using the Christian Forum as a weapon against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to his X handle, the Union Minister wrote, "Dear Rahul Gandhi Ji, why have you allowed such things in election? You Congress Party is blatantly misusing a pure Christian Forum in Arunachal Pradesh so brazenly against BJP. PM

@narendramodi Ji has done so much for North East and you are using Christians against him?."

Ahead of the parliamentary elections in Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has thrown its weight behind the Congress party's candidates.



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ACF issued a circular, dated March 26, 2024, officially endorsing Shri Bosiram Siram for the East Arunachal parliamentary constituency and Shri Nabam Tuki for the West Arunachal parliamentary constituency.

The circular urged all member organizations and denominational groups affiliated with ACF to rally behind Siram and Tuki's candidatures.

However, the endorsement has stirred controversy, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu accusing the Congress party of playing the religious card in Arunachal Pradesh. Khandu expressed concern over the politicization of religion and warned against divisive tactics in the electoral process.

The ACF's endorsement of Congress MP candidates signals a significant development in Arunachal Pradesh's political landscape, setting the stage for a heated electoral contest.