Assam ruling party Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) formally announced the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections keeping their strategy focused on fielding strong candidates.

As per sources, from the Barpeta LS seat, AGP's Phanibhushan Choudhury will contest and from Dhubri LS constituency Zabed Islam is set to contest the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, from UPPL Raju Kumar Narzary will contest from the Kokrajhar LS constituency.

It is to be mentioned here that a discussion on the candidates took place in New Delhi on February 29, said Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to media.

Notably, BJP will contest 11 out of 14 seats leaving two seats to its allies AGP (Barpeta and Dhubri) and one to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) that is Kokrajhar.

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