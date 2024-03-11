Kwatha Khunou, the last village in Manipur to have withstand the ongoing violence and primarily inhabited by the Meitei community, has been set on fire allegedly by miscreants.

The village holds significance as it was the only Meitei settlement that had managed to withstand the continuous violence for the past 10 months.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

Also read: Manipur CM N Biren Singh: Reconsider actions threatening territorial integrity