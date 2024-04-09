Hit by a wave of defections, Congress party in Assam continue to face a series of resignations with the latest being Assam Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Padmalochan Doley.

Doley tendered his resignation on April 9. Doley sent his resignation letter to the APCC president Bhupen Bora expressing his dissatisfaction over the party's working.

Meanwhile, Doley is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party during Union Minister Amit Shah's rally in Lakhimpur today. A majority of party leaders and workers are also likely to formally join the saffron party today.

A section of party leaders and workers have strongly criticised the party's disguised character and said they will get a befitting reply in the coming days. Congress leaders and workers have strongly criticised the party's decision to give priority to power-hungry politics instead of playing politics of values.

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