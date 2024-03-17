Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel affirmed on Sunday that the preparation of the voter list following delimitation in the state posed significant challenges but was successfully executed. Speaking at a press conference, Goel assured that the state is fully equipped to conduct the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in a transparent and fair manner.

Highlighting the rigorous process involved in preparing the electoral rolls post-delimitation, Goel stated that officials meticulously shifted names and locations using election commission software from August to December last year. He emphasized the success of the exercise, noting that not a single voter was overlooked.

The Lok Sabha elections in Assam will be held in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. This marks the first election in the state following the delimitation of constituencies carried out last year.

Addressing the state's readiness for the polls, Goel confirmed the deployment of sixty companies of central security forces and assured additional deployment as required. The voter list published last month revealed a total electoral strength of 2,43,01,960 in Assam, including 1,21,22,188 females and 414 transgender individuals.

Goel disclosed ongoing efforts to include new names and implement changes, with the final voter list to be released in due course. He outlined plans for 28,650 polling stations in the state, including webcasting arrangements in 55% of polling stations and GPS-tracking devices installed in all vehicles transporting EVMs.

Additionally, Goel announced the establishment of 262 model polling stations, 1,409 women-managed polling stations, and ensured the management of at least one polling booth in each assembly constituency by persons with disabilities.