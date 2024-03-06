Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a scathing attack on the unity of the opposition in the state.

He has drawn a comparison between the opposition's unity and a 'live-in relationship', suggesting a lack of commitment and instability.

Speaking to the media Assam CM said, "We are not discussing much about other parties and its candidates for the upcoming LS polls. Our main objective is we have given our candidate list and so will our ally AGP and UPPL follow and in the election, we are aiming to get 11 seats."



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Further replying to a question on the INDI bloc's rift in Assam, to this the CM said, "I have said earlier also before marriage if we have a live-in relationship and afterwards if we do not get married, both the man and woman gets mentally disturbed. Hence before having a live-in relationship one has to think a lot... Today's age it is difficult to manage the life of a boy and girl and to run 16 parties a lot of effort is required," he added.

The chief minister also asserted that every day the tally of parties is increasing, to this even he was unaware.

Sarma's remarks have sparked a heated debate among political circles. The opposition has not yet responded to his comments.