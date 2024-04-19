Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging platform X to express his satisfaction with the outcome of the first phase of voting in Assam. In a tweet, he lauded the electoral performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that all five contested seats in the region now firmly belong to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"My feedback - 1st Phase of voting in Assam was phenomenal. 5/5 seats are now firmly with Adarniya @narendramodi Ji," Sarma tweeted. "The momentum for BJP is much bigger than we expected. In Phase 2 also we will be winning all the 5 seats."

As of the latest updates, Assam has recorded a total voter turnout of 72.10 percent, reflecting the electorate's active participation in the democratic process.

Meanwhile, in the Kaliabor constituency of Assam, election officials welcomed returning employees with tokens of appreciation. The District Election Officer of Kaliabor distributed chocolates and extended gratitude to the officers and employees who diligently facilitated the electoral process.

Kaliabor, a crucial assembly constituency falling under the No. 10 Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency, notably witnessed the highest voter turnout in the region. Approximately 85 percent of voters exercised their franchise across 230 polling stations in the No. 57 Kaliabor Assembly constituency.

Most officials and employees have returned to the District Election Officer's office in Kaliabor, completing their responsibilities by depositing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the strong room. However, a few polling stations are still conducting voting processes.