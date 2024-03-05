The Karimganj District Congress Committee has written to party high command proposing name of Hafiz Rashid Chowdhury's name for Karimganj constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Karimganj DCC chief in a letter to the All India Congress Committed, incharge-Assam wrote, "The Karimganj District Congress Committee is highly prepared for Lok Sabha election and waiting for the declaration of the names of Congress candidate. In this connection, I am to state that Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury whose name was recommended by the DCC is the only suitable and popular candidate whose possibility is 100 per cent to win the election at the present situation. So I would request yout to consider the name of Hafiz Radhis Ahmed Chowdhury senior advocate as Congress candidate for Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. Otherwise the result of 2019 election may perhaps repeat".

Meanwhile the Hailakandi District Congress Committee too has sent a letter to party high command proposing Chowdhury's name.

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