The four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, where polling was underway on Tuesday in the third phase, recorded a voter turnout of 45.88 per cent till 1 pm, officials said

Dhubri recorded the highest turnout of 47.73 per cent, followed by Barpeta at 46.83 per cent, Kokrajhar at 46.43 per cent, and Guwahati at 42.13 per cent.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.



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These figures reflect the active participation of voters in shaping the democratic process during this crucial phase of the elections.

Meanwhile, there were reports of a technical malfunction in an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the Beltola High School polling booth in Guwahati.

According to reports, the glitch occurred after approximately 400 votes had been cast in the EVM. Consequently, voting has been temporarily suspended at the polling booth until the issue is resolved.