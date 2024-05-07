The four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, where polling was underway on Tuesday in the third phase, recorded a voter turnout of 63.08 per cent till 3 pm, an election official said.

Dhubri recorded the highest polling percentage of 65.51 per cent, followed by Barpeta (65.20), Kokrajhar (63.64) and Guwahati (57.47) till 3 pm.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.



Also Read: Assam Lok Sabha election 2024: Four Lok Sabha seats register voter turnout of 45.88 per cent till 1 PM

The third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam is set to determine the fate of 47 candidates vying for victory in four crucial constituencies.

Notably, six women are contesting in the final phase of polling in Assam.

All eyes are on the prestigious Guwahati seat, where both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have fielded female candidates — Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Mira Borthakur Goswami, respectively.