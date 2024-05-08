An estimated 81.71 per cent of the 81.49 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in the elections held in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam on May 7, officials said on Wednesday.

The final voting percentage could be further revised as compilation of figures is yet to be completed, an official said.

The polls in all three phases in Assam were peaceful; no re-election was held in the first two phases and so far no re-election had been announced for the third either.

Dhubri recorded the highest voting percentage of 86.80 per cent, followed by Barpeta with 81.02 per cent, Kokrajhar with 80.44 per cent and Guwahati the lowest with 75.67 per cent.

There are 47 candidates in the battle in the final phase.

A total of 81,49,091 voters, including 41,00,544 men, 40,48,436 women and 111 of the third gender, were eligible to exercise their franchise at 9,516 polling stations.



Also Read: Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting process recorded, posted on Facebook; probe ordered

The prominent candidates in the fray are AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term from Dhubri, and his rival and sitting Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, eight-time Asom Gana Parishad MLA and former minister Phanibhushan Choudhury and incumbent CPI( M) MLA Manoranjan. Talukdar and Congress candidate Deep Bayan from Barpeta.

In Kokrajhar, former BTC vice-chairman Kampa Borgoyary of the Bodo Peoples’ Front and his rivals Joyanta Basumatary, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Congress candidate Garjen Mushahry are in the fray.

In Guwahati, two women candidates Bijuli Kalita Medhi of BJP and Mira Borthakur Goswami are in a head-to-head battle.

Dhubri has the highest electorate of 26,63,987 while Kokrajhar has the lowest electorate of 14,94,404 in this phase.

In the first phase of polls held on April 19, 78.25 per cent of the electorate exercised their voting rights to decide the fate of 35 candidates for Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies.

In the second phase, held on April 26, 81.17 per cent of voters cast their votes to decide the fate of 61 candidates for Karimganj, Silchar (SC), Diphu (ST), Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri.

In the 2019 parliamentary polls, 81.55 per cent of the electorate had exercised their right to vote in all three-phase polls

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, the BJP had nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and one independent state seat.