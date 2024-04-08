The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show-cause notice to the Congress party for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Assam.

This comes after, the BJP wrote a written complaint to ECI accusing the Congress functionaries, including General Secretary Jitendra Singh, APCC President Bhupen Borah, and Working President Zakir Hussain Sikder among others violating the MCC guidelines.



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The BJP alleges that at a meeting in Panjabari, Guwahati, on April 7, INC leaders distributed 'Five Guarantees Card'/'Congress Guarantee Card', promising Rs. 1 lakh to each educated youth in the first year and a payment of Rs. 1 lakh per year to one woman from each poor family.

The BJP has also raised questions about the undisclosed source of funds for these promises.

