Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the United Opposition Forum (UOFA) candidate for the 13th Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, campaigned in various locations within the 83rd Margherita Constituency on Monday.

Gogoi, also the president of the Assam Jatiyo Parishad, was accompanied by several leaders from the United Opposition Forum, including Sanjay Kumar Deb, Manoranjan Borgohain, Anita Das Mahanta, Suresh Bhowmij, Avishek Beldar, Tara Prasad Dehingia, and Gaurav Sharma.

The campaign trail, marked by a grand motorcycle rally, spanned areas such as Jagun, Kothasema Model Village, Udaipur, Hasak Rangamancha, Ledo Bazar Basti, Kumarpatty Gaon Panchayat, Margherita Bazar and Margherita Segubari.



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Gogoi addressed over 3000 attendees at meetings held at Udaipur Dehing Patkai Samonboi Khetra, Jagun Bazaar, and Hasak Rangamancha, during which more than 500 people joined the Assam Jatiyo Parishad.

Gogoi's speech criticised the ruling BJP for false promises, rising inflation, unemployment, border issues, and alleged fund collection from companies and industries.

He urged the public to vote for the UOFA to preserve the constitution and democracy.