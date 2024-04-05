In the run-up to the Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an election rally, Sarma credits PM Modi for honouring Bhupen Hazarika, a revered figure from Assam, with the prestigious Bharat Ratna award.

Speaking at a rally, CM Sarma said, "Today, whether it is the heritage of Assam's national life or the development of our state, it is moving forward under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Can anyone tell which Prime Minister of India has taken the Gamosa to the world level before Narendra Modi? Have you ever seen Jawaharlal Nehru wearing a gamosa? Have you ever seen Indira Gandhi, or Rajiv Gandhi wearing gamosa?. Today, not only in Assam, Narendra Modi wears the Gamosa of Assam as Kavach. While visiting to Japan, he puts the Assam's Gamosa on his neck. Who gave the Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika today?... Narendra Modi. Who gave the Bharat Ratna to Gopinath Bordoloi?...Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Today, our Assamese nation has been given a special honour by Narendra Modi. None of us remember which Prime Minister came and spent a night in Kaziranga."

Have you ever seen Pt Nehru or Rajiv Gandhi donning the Assamese Gamosa?



No Prime Minister has ever given so much regard to Assamese culture and traditions like Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji.#VijaySankalpYatra pic.twitter.com/LtRXSOCqcR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) April 5, 2024



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The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in India, recognising exceptional service towards the nation.

Bhupen Hazarika, a legendary singer and composer, has made significant contributions to the music and arts scene in India, particularly in Assam.



Sarma's statement comes at a time when political activities are intensifying in the state in anticipation of the upcoming elections.