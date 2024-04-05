Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has defended Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut, who has been mocked for her comments about India's first Prime Minister.

This comes after in a viral clip circulating on social media platforms, Kangana asserted that Subhash Chandra Bose, not Jawaharlal Nehru, was India’s first Prime Minister post-independence.

Taking to his X handle, Assam CM pointed out that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had established the Azad Hind Government in 1943, nearly four years before Jawaharlal Nehru took office and the Azad Hind Government was recognised by nine countries as the legitimate Government of India.

Sarma further criticised the tendency to interpret history along the lines of colonialists, terming it 'Ghulami ki Mansikta.'



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"On 21 October 1943, Netaji established the Azad Hind Govt, of which he was the head, nearly 4 years before Pt Nehru took oath as Prime Minister following transfer of power. Nine countries recognised the Azad Hind Govt as the legitimate Government of India.This subconscious urge to interpret history on the lines of colonialists is called “Ghulami ki Mansikta”," wrote Himanta Biswa Sarma on his X handle.

To those mocking @KanganaTeam 👇

On 21 October 1943, Netaji established the Azad Hind Govt, of which he was the head, nearly 4 years before Pt Nehru took oath as Prime Minister following transfer of power.



Nine countries recognised the Azad Hind Govt as the legitimate… https://t.co/keSVDxbQBf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) April 5, 2024

In the realm of Indian politics and public discourse, few personalities ignite as much controversy and debate as Kangana Ranaut. Renowned for her outspoken nature and unapologetic viewpoints, the Bollywood actress-turned-politician has once again found herself at the center of a heated discussion, this time revolving around historical facts.

During a recent appearance at a television event, Kangana Ranaut, who has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an MP candidate from Mandi, made a statement that has sparked widespread controversy.

“Pehle mujhe ye baat aaj clear karne dijiye. Jab hume azaadi mili toh the first Prime Minister of India, Subhash Chandra Bose, woh kahan gae? (Let me clear this first. When we gained independence, where did the first Prime Minister of India, Subhash Chandra Bose, go)” When the host reminded her that Bose was not the PM of India, Kangana floated a theory. “He wasn't, but why? Where did he go? How was he made to disappear?”

She said that SC Bose fought Japan, and Germany for India's independence but was not allowed to land in India. Ranaut’s assertion, though fervently defended by herself, contradicts established historical records. Subhash Chandra Bose, a revered freedom fighter, was indeed a prominent figure in India’s struggle for independence.

However, he never assumed the role of Prime Minister. Jawaharlal Nehru, a key leader of the Indian National Congress and a staunch advocate for independence, was appointed as India’s first Prime Minister upon the country's independence in 1947. Predictably, Kangana’s statement has elicited a flurry of reactions, with many online users expressing dismay and disbelief at her revisionist take on history.

Social media platforms have been flooded with criticisms and satirical comments, highlighting the factual inaccuracies in her statement.

One Twitter user sarcastically remarked, “According to Kangana Ranaut, India got independence in 2014, Netaji Bose was the first PM of independent India, and Sardar Patel wasn’t made PM because he didn’t know English. For more such jokes over the next 5 years, voters in Mandi should vote for Kangana.”

Despite the criticisms, Kangana Ranaut remains undeterred, continuing to defend her perspective vehemently.

However, her remarks have raised concerns about the implications of historical misinformation, particularly if propagated by influential public figures.

As debates rage on, one thing remains clear: Kangana Ranaut’s penchant for controversy ensures that her every statement, no matter how contentious, will continue to capture public attention and ignite passionate discussions.