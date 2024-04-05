In the upcoming Assam Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised questions about the Congress party's election manifesto.

Sarma queried if the Congress had enlisted the services of a foreign agency to draft their manifesto.

He alleges that the manifesto pledges to unseat an elected State Government and reintroduce the controversial 'triple talaq' law.

Sarma also accuses Congress of backtracking on the Office of Profit issue. He further criticises the manifesto for not providing any specific timelines for delivering on its promises and for lacking a strategy to leverage the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



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In an even more serious allegation, Sarma claims that the Congress has used images from Thailand and America, misrepresenting them as pictures of India. He questions whether the party has enlisted a foreign agency to draft their manifesto.

Taking to his X handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Cong manifesto promises to remove an elected State Govt, restore triple talaq, makes a U-turn on OPS, has no delivery date on any of its promises, lacks a plan to harness benefits of Industry 4.0 and worst of all passes pictures from Thailand & America as that of India. Have they hired a foreign agency to draft their manifesto?"