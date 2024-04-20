Minister Pijush Hazarika, at a rally in Mikirbheta, Dhing in Morigaon, accused Congress of being responsible for the death of many innocent people due to a lack of doctors.

The Minister claimed that the BJP has already won all five constituencies of Assam - Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Kaziranga, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur, where the first phase of elections were held.

He criticised Pradyut Bordoloi, the sitting MP from Nagaon, for not visiting the area in his five-year term.

The Minister stated that the Congress government, during its 60-year rule, only built six medical colleges in Assam while the BJP built 18 in less than eight years. He claimed that the lack of doctors in rural areas is solely the responsibility of the Congress.

He also blamed Congress for the lack of universities, stating that only seven were built in 60 years, hindering the education of the poor.



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The Minister said that the people of Assam will vote for Narendra Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma, and will never vote for Congress.

He further criticised the Congress party for corruption in the construction of houses, stating that under BJP rule, the responsibility of building houses was given to the householder.

He also mentioned various government schemes, jobs for the unemployed, and the benefits of having a ration card.

He assured that every family with a ration card will be given life insurance and accident insurance, and the premium will be borne by the government.

In another rally at Besamari in Dhing, Nagaon, the Minister expressed his confidence in the victory of BJP candidate Suresh Bora in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat election.

He also criticised the AIUDF for not providing basic amenities such as roads, embankments and jobs, and urged the people to vote for BJP.