Minister Pijush Hazarika, while campaigning in Sonari, said that Narendra Modi is expected to become the Prime Minister for the third time due to his work for the people.

He highlighted the benefits of the ration card provided by Modi, including free rice, Ayushman card, and gas from the Ujala scheme.

He also spoke about the importance of the Ayushman card, which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

Hazarika pointed out that 52 lakh families in Assam had received ration cards, a feat not achieved during the Congress rule. He also spoke about the benefits of providing bicycles to school girls and scooties to students who excel in their higher secondary exams.



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Hazarika compared the housing provided by the previous Congress government with the larger houses provided by the current government, built directly by the owners rather than contractors.

He also mentioned the Jal Jeevan Mission's provision of drinking water in villages.

Hazarika promised that those in Sonari with ration cards would receive them within the next three months and spoke about the increase in beneficiaries under the Arunodaya scheme.

He criticized the Congress for establishing only six medical colleges in their 60-year rule, compared to the 18 built in the seven years and 10 months under the current government. He also highlighted the creation of AIIMS in Assam and the construction of bridges across the Brahmaputra.

Hazarika appealed to the people to vote for the lotus symbol in the upcoming elections. He addressed meetings in various constituencies and also spoke on behalf of Jorhat Lok Sabha candidate Tapan Kumar Gogoi.