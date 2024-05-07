Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat recorded 75.96 per cent voting as per the early voter turnout, in the third and final phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state being held today.

Voting is underway in four seats namely Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Guwahati.

Dhubri recorded the highest polling percentage of 65.51 per cent, followed by Barpeta (65.20), Kokrajhar (63.64) and Guwahati (57.47) till 3 pm.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.



Also Read: Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: 63 per cent polling in four LS seats till 3 PM

The third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam is set to determine the fate of 47 candidates vying for victory in four crucial constituencies.

Notably, six women are contesting in the final phase of polling in Assam.

All eyes are on the prestigious Guwahati seat, where both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have fielded female candidates — Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Mira Borthakur Goswami, respectively.