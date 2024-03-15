Two days ahead of the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress party faced a setback in Assam, as the current Member of Parliament from the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, Abdul Khaleque resigned due to dissatisfaction with the party.

Notably, the Congress party did not give the Lok Sabha ticket to the sitting MP from Barpeta Abdul Khaleque, and rather allowed his seat to Deep Bayan, the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Sevadal.

The Congress party's denial of the ticket to sitting MP Abdul Khaleque is seen as a reason for his imminent exit from the party.

Sources say that the incumbent MP has claimed that the Congress party is neglecting the Muslim community in Assam, which has prompted him to bid farewell to the party.



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In a letter to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Kaleque stated, "A member of the grand old Indian National Congress party. I got attracted to the party because of its ideologies during my stint in the media. Gandhi Ji, Nehru ji, Moulana Azad Ji and other leading lights of the freedom struggle, whose untiring and selfless sacrifice to build the country from scratch moved me. It is a party with a profound history and heritage, one of struggle and dignity that I deeply respect and cherish.

I have served the organization in different capacities as and when desired by the leadership. The leaders trusted me with responsibilities within Assam as well as in other states. I performed the assigned duties with whole hearted responsibilities. I had the opportunity to serve the people twice as Member of Legislative Assembly and once as Member of Lok Sabha. It has been an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe infinite gratitude and love to the people of my constituencies, the party and the party workers who stood by me.

However, off late, the party in Assam has taken a strange route where people centric issues have taken a back seat. To safeguard democracy the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect and oneness. But unfortunately, over a period of time, I feel that the attitude and approach taken by the party's state President and AICC General Secretary in-charge has ruined the prospect of the party in Assam."

The Congress leader further tendered his resignation from primary membership of INC with immedidate effect.