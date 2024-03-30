Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the opposition united forum candidate for the 13th Dibrugarh Lok Sabha HPC Constituency, campaigned at various locations within the 83rd Margherita Constituency.

He was warmly received by hundreds of locals gathered to hear his speech.

Gogoi was accompanied by several officials and leaders from the Asom Jatiyo Central Committee, Jatiyo Chah Shakti Central Committee, Jatiyo Chah Shakti Tinsukia district committee, Margherita Block Congress Committee, Margherita Assembly Youth Congress, and the Asom Jatiyo Parishad.



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During his speech, Gogoi accused the BJP of being the country's 'biggest Chanda party', alleging that they have amassed huge amounts of money over the past five years through illegal means such as illegal coal, sand mining and electoral bonds.

He also criticised Sarbananda Sonowal, a once revered figure, for his role in the deaths of five young people during the CAB agitation.

Gogoi urged voters to cast their votes wisely in the Lok Sabha elections, warning that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act could make life difficult in Assam.