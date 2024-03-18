Pijush Hazarika has accused Akhil Gogoi of conspiring to defeat Gaurav Gogoi and Lurin Jyoti Gogoi in the Jorhat and Dibrugarh constituencies.

While interacting with the media Sivasagar, Hazarika said, "Akhil Gogoi has trapped Gaurav Gogoi by bringing him to Jorhat LS seat...Akhil Gogoi has Akhil Gogoi done conspiracy to politically defeat Gaurav Gogoi and Lurin Jyoti Gogoi in Jorhat and Dibrugarh".

Further Hazarika asserted that if Gaurav Gogoi had contested from the Nagaon LS constituency there would have been some fight due to the minority populace but from the Jorhart seat, the Congress MP is poised to lose by 2-3 lakh votes against BJP candidate Tapan Gogoi and on the otherhand AJP's Lurin Jyoti Gogoi who will be contesting from Dibrugarh LS seat will also loose against BJP candidate and former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal by at least 4 lakh votes.



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The allegations have stirred up political tensions in the region.

Earlier on March 17, Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika lashed out at Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticizing his expressed wish to contest from Kaliabor instead of Jorhat constituency. Hazarika deemed Gogoi's remarks as an insult to the people of Jorhat.

"Gaurav Gogoi's statement about contesting from Kaliabor rather than Jorhat is an insult to the people of Jorhat," Hazarika said highlighting the significance of aligning with constituents' aspirations. Gogoi purportedly attributed the decision to his party's directive, a move that Hazarika condemned as disrespectful to the electorate.

Stating BJP's commitment to inclusive governance, Hazarika said, "For BJP, electioneering isn't paramount; serving Mother India is our priority. We've consistently progressed in our endeavors and those joining BJP today will advance with us."

Confident in BJP's electoral prospects, Hazarika predicted a resounding victory in Jorhat, projecting a substantial margin of 2 to 2.5 lakh votes, with Tapan Gogoi emerging triumphant.