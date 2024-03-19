The Static Surveillance Team seized Rs 2.58 lakh in cash from two vehicles each at the Bogibeel check post under Bogibeel police station under 89-Khowang constituency in Dibrugarh electoral district.

An amount of Cash of Rs 1,57,000 was intercepted from the vehicle (bearing the registration no. AS 01FT 7861 coming from Dhemaji District intending to travel towards Nagaon from a man named Ataur Rahman, resident of Kaliabor Nagaon at around at 1.30 pm today.



Also Read: Assam Congress fields Uday Shankar Hazarika for Lakhimpur LS seat, Ranee Narah denied ticket: Sources

Another amount of cash of Rs a1,01,600 was intercepted from the vehicle bearing the registration no. of AS 12AE 5190 from a man named Mostafa Hussain a resident of Samguri, Nagaon at around 1:45 pm today.

The Flying Squad Team today seized 2.75 litres of liquor from vehicle number NL01P2846 coming from Longding in Arunachal Pradesh's Dhuwapathar village in 91-Tingkhong constituency.