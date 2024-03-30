Anuj Barkataki, son of former Congress minister and party leader in Assam Sarat Barkataki resigned from the post of district Congress head of Charaideo on March 30.

The development comes just hours after three senior party leaders of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee tendered their resignation from the party.

Among the leaders who tendered their resignation from the party are Gauravv Somani, Manash Borah and Kishore Bhatacharya.

Noteworthy, Sarat Barkataki was the education minister of Assam who represented the Sonari Assembly constituency in the Jorhat district as an MLA for 25 years.

Anuj Barkataki's resignation comes as a huge surprise for the grand old party which was once represented by his late father Sarat Barkataki, whose illustrious career during Congress tenure is well known in the political landscape of Assam.

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