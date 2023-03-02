The BJP-NDPP alliance have crossed the majority mark, winning 35 seats, and is leading in two more.

On the otherhand, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio defeated the Congress' Seyievilie Sachu to win from the Northern Angami-II constituency.

With the vote counting for election results 2023 underway, celebrations already break out in the BJP bastion in Tripura as chief minister Manik Saha registers a massive win from the Town Bordowali Assembly constituency.

With vote counting underway, TIPRA Motha is leading in 13 seats, and Left Front in 12 seats respectively.

A neck-to-neck battle is visible as per the latest trends of Meghalaya election results show CM Conrad Sangma led NPP party leading ahead with 30 seats while BJP giving a tough fight with 8 seats.



The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura began at 8 am today. A total of 352 candidates contested 52 seats each in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Meanwhile, Tripura’s multi-cornered contest saw 259 candidates in the fray to fill 60 seats.

The general election for Tripura Assembly elections took place on February 16 last where 28,14,584 electorates comprising 14,15,233 male and 13,99,289 female voters have been destined to exercise their franchise. But 24,66,511 electorates comprising 12,18,764 male and 12,47,705 female voters have exercised their democratic right on the day of polling in 3,327 polling stations across the state.

In this election around 259 candidates from different political parties were in fray. Among them, 55 candidates nominated from BJP, 47 from Left Front including one independent candidate, 42 from TIPRA Motha party, 28 from TMC and 13 from Congress. Apart from that, parties like CPIML, TSP and RSP have candidates in one seat each. Seven candidates contested from unrecognized political parties.

There were a total of 3,337 polling stations in the state. Out of which there were 97 polling stations manned by women, 88 model polling stations, 33 polling stations manned by youth polling workers and 44 polling stations manned by persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Speaking on the counting, an official said that the counting started at 8 AM with postal ballot and from 8.30 AM the counting of EVM machines will start.



Also read : Tripura: Vote counting begins amidst high security