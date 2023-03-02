Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP-NDPP win 35 seats, set to retain power in Nagaland
Amit Chaurasia | Updated: Mar 2, 2023 22:12 IST
The BJP-NDPP alliance have crossed the majority mark, winning 35 seats, and is leading in two more. On the otherhand, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio defeated the Congress' Seyievilie Sachu to win from the Northern Angami-II constituency.
The BJP-NDPP alliance have crossed the majority mark, winning 35 seats, and is leading in two more.
On the otherhand, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio defeated the Congress' Seyievilie Sachu to win from the Northern Angami-II constituency.
With the vote counting for election results 2023 underway, celebrations already break out in the BJP bastion in Tripura as chief minister Manik Saha registers a massive win from the Town Bordowali Assembly constituency.
With vote counting underway, TIPRA Motha is leading in 13 seats, and Left Front in 12 seats respectively.
A neck-to-neck battle is visible as per the latest trends of Meghalaya election results show CM Conrad Sangma led NPP party leading ahead with 30 seats while BJP giving a tough fight with 8 seats.
The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura began at 8 am today. A total of 352 candidates contested 52 seats each in Meghalaya and Nagaland.
Meanwhile, Tripura’s multi-cornered contest saw 259 candidates in the fray to fill 60 seats.
The general election for Tripura Assembly elections took place on February 16 last where 28,14,584 electorates comprising 14,15,233 male and 13,99,289 female voters have been destined to exercise their franchise. But 24,66,511 electorates comprising 12,18,764 male and 12,47,705 female voters have exercised their democratic right on the day of polling in 3,327 polling stations across the state.
In this election around 259 candidates from different political parties were in fray. Among them, 55 candidates nominated from BJP, 47 from Left Front including one independent candidate, 42 from TIPRA Motha party, 28 from TMC and 13 from Congress. Apart from that, parties like CPIML, TSP and RSP have candidates in one seat each. Seven candidates contested from unrecognized political parties.
There were a total of 3,337 polling stations in the state. Out of which there were 97 polling stations manned by women, 88 model polling stations, 33 polling stations manned by youth polling workers and 44 polling stations manned by persons with disabilities (PwDs).
Speaking on the counting, an official said that the counting started at 8 AM with postal ballot and from 8.30 AM the counting of EVM machines will start.
Also read : Tripura: Vote counting begins amidst high security
Meghalaya election: Conrad Sangma thank BJP for reaching out to NPP
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Meghalaya election: JP Nadda instructs Meghalaya NJP to extend support to NPP
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
BJP national president JP Nadda has advised the state unit of BJP, Meghalaya to support the National people’s Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya.
Tripura election: BJP office allegedly vandalized by Motha workers
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
BJP office in Tripura has been allegedly vandalised by Tipra Motha workers after BJP candidate Susanta Deb won the election.
On the other hand, Tipra Motha workers also launched an attack on the Sub-divisional Magistrate office in Santir Bazar under the South district after BJP candidate Pramod Reang won the election.
Meghalaya election: Conrad Sangma speaks to Amit Shah
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma seeks support from Home Minister Amit Shah to form a new government.
Tripura election: Grateful to all those who have supported BJP in the Assembly polls, MP Modi
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Nagaland election: Grateful to all those who have supported BJP in the Assembly polls, MP Modi
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Meghalaya election: Grateful to all those who have supported BJP in the Assembly polls, MP Modi
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Tripura election: BJP's win in Tripura & Nagaland is an affirmation of North East's continued resolve to prosper, says NEDA chie
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Tripura election: BJP's win in Tripura & Nagaland is an affirmation of North East's continued resolve to prosper, says NEDA chief Himanta Biswa Sarma
Tripura election: Good governance and pro-people policies of PM Modi helped BJP to register a resounding victory, says Rajnath
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Tripura election: Good governance and pro-people policies of PM Modi helped BJP to register a resounding victory, says Rajnath Singh.
Meghalaya election: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee express gratitude to the electorate of Meghalaya
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee thanked the electorate of Meghalaya for giving the party so much love and recognizing our efforts.
Tripura election: Congress wins 3 seats
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Congress has won three seats – Agartala, Banamalipur and Kailashahar – in the Tripura assembly.
Meghalaya election update: NPP chief Conrad Sangma reach Shillong, meets party MLAs
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
NPP chief Conrad Sangma reaches Shillong and holds a meeting with its party MLAs for a possible post-poll alliance.
Tripura election: Ramdas Athawala says Rahul Gandhi wasted time
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
As Union minister Ramdas Athawale's RPI wins two seats in Nagaland, the minister said, "Rahul Gandhi wasted time with Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress is breaking. They lost Tripura," Athawale said.
Candidate more important than party in Meghalaya, says Prestone Tynsong
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong asserted that an individual candidate was more important than a party in the hill state.
"In Meghalaya's politics, individual candidates matter more than the party. It is the nominees who win the elections, not the party," Tynsong told media after his victory was announced.
Mukul Sangma led TMC routed in Meghalaya
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
NDPP-BJP retain power in Nagaland
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
LoP Mukul Sangma of TMC wins Songsak seat by a margin of 507 votes
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
NPP wins 17 seats, leading on 8 seats
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
As of 4:50 pm, the NPP has won 17 seats in 60-seat Assembly in Meghalaya, while the UDP had bagged 10 seats so far.
The TMC and Congress have won 3 and 4 seats respectively, while the Voice of the People Party has won 4.
Meghalaya deputy CM Tynsong wins from Pynursla
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong won from the Pynursla constituency as per the assembly election results announced by the Election Commission of India on Thursday.
Meghalaya Election Results 2023 Live Updates: VPP wins three seats on debut
Posted by :- Nandita Borah
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today