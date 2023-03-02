Amidst tight security, the counting for 60 seats assembly begin in 21 locations in Tripura from 8 AM in the morning of March 2.

The general election took place on February 16 last where 28,14,584 electorates comprising 14,15,233 male and 13,99,289 female voters have been destined to exercise their franchise. But 24,66,511 electorates comprising 12,18,764 male and 12,47,705 female voters have exercised their democratic right on the day of polling in 3,327 polling stations across the state.

In this election around 259 candidates from different political parties were in fray. Among them, 55 candidates nominated from BJP, 47 from Left Front including one independent candidate, 42 from TIPRA Motha party, 28 from TMC and 13 from Congress. Apart from that, parties like CPIML, TSP and RSP have candidates in one seat each. Seven candidates contested from unrecognized political parties.

There were a total of 3,337 polling stations in the state. Out of which there were 97 polling stations manned by women, 88 model polling stations, 33 polling stations manned by youth polling workers and 44 polling stations manned by persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Speaking on the counting, an official said that the counting started at 8 AM with postal ballot and from 8.30 AM the counting of EVM machines will start.

“The counting of votes will be held in 21 centres and for this 60 counting observers were appointed and they have already started arriving in the state”, the official said.

Apart from these the office of the Chief Electoral Office has deployed three tier security in the counting centers and deployed 100 CAPF across the state along with Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles and etc.

Also read : Tripura election: Vote counting on March 2, Section 144 imposed