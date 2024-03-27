National President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed state election in-charge and co-election in-charge of the several states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Meanwhile for Assam, BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu has been made the in-charge of Assam.

On the other hand, for the rest of the northeast, M Chuba Ao has been appointed as in charge of Meghalaya, Ajit Gopchade in charge of Manipur, Devesh Kumar in charge of Mizoram, Nalin Kohli in charge of Nagaland, Avinash Rai Khanna in charge of Tripura.

This appointment will come into effect with immediate effect.



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