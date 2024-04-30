In a recent event in Guwahati on April 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) does not categorise voters into majorities or minorities.

"BJP does not see voters as majority or minority; All are Indian citizens. And BJP will win 12 seats in Assam," he added.

The statement was made to emphasise the party's commitment towards treating all citizens equally, irrespective of their community or religion.

Shah also refuted the misleading narrative put forward by Congress and opposition parties that BJP's goal of surpassing 400 seats is to change the Constitution and end reservations.



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He strongly criticized Congress for attempting to mislead the public through fake videos.

In the press conference, the fake video spread by the Congress and the actual speech video of the Union Minister were also presented to the journalists.

Union Home Minister asserted that since Rahul Gandhi took charge of the Congress, politics has descended to the lowest level.

Preventing discussions in the Lok Sabha, boycotting debates in the Rajya Sabha, and spreading baseless rumours among the public are examples of this low-level politics, which the Congress under his leadership continues to engage in. Now, their attempt to disseminate fake videos to garner fake public support is highly condemnable and no major political party in Indian politics has ever done such a thing.

Shah urged journalists to deliver the truth and protect the public from misinformation. Instead of spreading fake videos and distorting the BJP's manifesto, the opposition political parties should contest elections based on their principles, actions and manifestos.